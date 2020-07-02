Additional Details on the Triple Fatal Crash on SR-18 MM 9

Media Alert

Wednesday July 1, 2020

At about 1:30 pm on July 1st, 2020 the male driver of a black Cadillac SUV was northbound on SR-18 just past the Ledges exit. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted to the left into the southbound travel lanes. The driver of the Cadillac SUV sideswiped a silver Ford Focus, causing the female driver of the Focus to lose control and impact the cement barrier on the west side of the roadway. The Cadillac SUV continued in the southbound lanes and impacted a white Nissan Versa nearly head-on. The solo occupant/driver of the Cadillac and the elderly couple (only two occupants) in the Nissan Versa all died as a result of the crash. The female driver of the Ford Focus was taken by air ambulance to a local area hospital in serious condition. The roadway has since re-opened as of 5:00 pm on July 1st, 2020.

