Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,214 in the last 365 days.

Perkins V | Nebraska Department of Education

The Strengthening Career & Technical Education for the 21st Century law, or “Perkins V,” is a federal education program that invests in secondary, postsecondary and adult Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories. Perkins is:

  • dedicated to the continuous improvement of and relevancy of CTE to meet the ever-changing needs of learners and employers
  • increasing learner access to high-quality CTE programs of study

Key provisions in the new law include:

  • Requiring extensive collaboration among State- and local-level secondary, postsecondary, and business and industry partners to develop and implement high-quality CTE programs and programs of study;
  • Introducing a needs assessment to align CTE programs to locally identified in-demand, high-growth, and high-wage career fields;
  • Strengthening the CTE teacher and faculty pipeline, especially in hard-to-fill program areas, including STEM;
  • Promoting innovative practices to reshape where, how, and to whom CTE is delivered;
  • Expanding the reach and scope of career guidance and academic counseling; and
  • Shifting responsibility to States to determine their performance measures, including new program quality measures, and related levels of performance to optimize outcomes for students.

lightbulb imageView a presentation highlighting the new law and Nebraska’s plan for implementation.

You just read:

Perkins V | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.