Perkins V | Nebraska Department of Education
The Strengthening Career & Technical Education for the 21st Century law, or “Perkins V,” is a federal education program that invests in secondary, postsecondary and adult Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories. Perkins is:
- dedicated to the continuous improvement of and relevancy of CTE to meet the ever-changing needs of learners and employers
- increasing learner access to high-quality CTE programs of study
Key provisions in the new law include:
- Requiring extensive collaboration among State- and local-level secondary, postsecondary, and business and industry partners to develop and implement high-quality CTE programs and programs of study;
- Introducing a needs assessment to align CTE programs to locally identified in-demand, high-growth, and high-wage career fields;
- Strengthening the CTE teacher and faculty pipeline, especially in hard-to-fill program areas, including STEM;
- Promoting innovative practices to reshape where, how, and to whom CTE is delivered;
- Expanding the reach and scope of career guidance and academic counseling; and
- Shifting responsibility to States to determine their performance measures, including new program quality measures, and related levels of performance to optimize outcomes for students.