Launch of Follow-On Preferred Equity Offering for World’s First Tax-Exempt Global Digital Bank

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $5 million in EQITrade Limited (“EQITrade”). Following on from US Capital Global Securities’ convertible note offering for EQITrade earlier this year, EQITrade is now seeking $5 million in Series A preferred equity.

The company’s subsidiary, EQIBank Limited (“EQIBank”), is aleading digital bank for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, providing 24/7 cloud-based banking in multiple currencies to 180 countries and territories, and unlike its competitors, its services are offshore and tax-exempt. Its multi-channel and scalable core platforms provide streamlined on-boarding, simple user interfaces, and end-to-end solutions with a strong focus on client experience.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“It has been a pleasure working with US Capital Global Securities,” said Jason Blick, CEO at EQITrade, “and we are thrilled to be forging ahead with the next stage of EQIBank’s capital offering. This investment opportunity will allow us to improve and add new features to EQIBank’s digital banking platform, as well as providing additional working capital for the business. We’re incredibly excited about EQIBank’s upcoming developments, which includes plans to launch exchange services, lending, and wealth and asset management.”

Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities said: “We are immensely pleased to be continuing our service to EQITrade as its lead placement agent, this time on a $5 million Series A preferred equity offering with participation through membership units. With a vast global reach, tax-neutral status, and high-barriers to entry, this Caribbean-based, regulated, and integrated digital banking platform is already attracting global attention, having been named as a top digital bank to ‘keep your eyes on’. The opportunity to participate in this preferred equity raise is now open to eligible investors.”

About EQIBank Limited

EQIBank is one of the world’s leading innovative banks and strives to provide more products to more countries than any other digital bank. EQIBank is the world’s first global digital bank aimed solely at businesses and high-net-worth individuals and provides offshore, tax-exempt, and tailored personal and corporate banking services to clients in 180 countries and territories. With 24/7 cloud-based access, real time insights, and high barriers to entry, EQIBank’s strategy is to accelerate simplification, using Open Banking Standards and Open APIs to create a new global standard of banking. www.eqibank.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services.

