Laredo Petroleum Schedules Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, dial 877.930.8286 (international dial-in 253.336.8309), using conference code 4172567 or listen to the call via the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 through Thursday, August 13, 2020. Participants may access this replay by dialing 855.859.2056, using conference code 4172567.

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Contacts:
Ron Hagood:  (918) 858-5504 - RHagood@laredopetro.com

