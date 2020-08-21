Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Michigan Gets a Top Compensation Result that Might Exceed $1,000,000

"If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Michigan please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Michigan receives the best possible financial compensation results. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family would call Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 anytime he will explain how the financial compensation process for mesothelioma works and what will be involved. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure can exceed a million dollars.

"Because the Coronavirus has hit Michigan so hard and because this illness and mesothelioma have almost identical symptoms-we fear that many Navy Veterans in Michigan were initially diagnosed with COVID-19. We also fear many Navy Veterans who were sick with mesothelioma never went to a hospital ER out of fear of the Coronavirus. If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Michigan please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. It is vital that a person with mesothelioma begin the compensation process as soon as possible with lawyers who know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste knows what he is doing-and we think you will be happy you called him." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.rogelcancercenter.org/.

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www. karmanos.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma