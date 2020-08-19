Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Indiana Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Insist on Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Indiana and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in Indiana direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma were probably diagnosed initially with COVID-19. This delay could mean the Navy Veteran has a more advanced stage of mesothelioma.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Purdue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana: https://www.purdue.edu/cancer-research/index.php.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.