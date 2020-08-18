Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Ohio to Get Serious About Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Serious Results

"If your loved one was just diagnosed with mesothelioma-after initially being diagnosed with the Coronavirus please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio to please call Erik Karst the managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and he has been assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer for decades. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and they typically will need they help of their loved ones if they are going to receive the best possible financial compensation. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma share so many symptoms-2020 might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in the last two decades. The Advocate fears that many hospitals just assume the person with pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath has the Coronavirus-so they look no further. "If by the grace of God your loved one was just diagnosed with mesothelioma-after initially being diagnosed with the Coronavirus please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. When it comes to mesothelioma compensation-time is of the essence." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/services/cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma