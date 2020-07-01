Agricultural Adjuvants Market To Reach USD 5.39 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Growing demand for the nutraceutical & functional foods and an upsurge in the consumption of the overall food & beverages, coupled with incorporation of advanced Agricultural Adjuvants to enhance the productivity and crop yield.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is forecast to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2027. The global agricultural adjuvants market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to massive growth in the global population and enormous demand for the sufficient crop supply coupled with proliferating emphasize on the protection of the crop loss, increasing concern over pesticide residues, crop quality, harvesting flexibility, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations.

Applicability of the indoor farming, green crop protection, selectively editing the genome of crops to add value to the customers, improving protein efficiency of the seeds, increasing production of the pollinator-friendly Agricultural Adjuvants, and digital analytics to increase the usability & control performance parameter of the Agricultural Adjuvants are some of the future opportunities of the market, incorporating which could deliberately increase the profitability and consumer base of the companies in this market.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3098

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the Agricultural Adjuvants development rates as the chemical manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the chemical industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with biotechnology.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, German giant BASF announced its plan to launch 20 new agricultural chemical protection product line-ups in the country India. The chemicals are focused on catering to key crop protection such as rice, cotton, fruits, corn, soybean, and vegetables, which are the highest used crops in that country.

In March 2019, Helena Chemical Company, a US-based agricultural adjuvants manufacturer, launched 4 new product line-ups, namely, Ele-Max Sulfur LC, N-Fixx XLR, Sultrus, and Antares Prime, that provide target specific yield-limiting agronomic solutions and helps growers meet greater returns on investment.

In August 2017, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., an American leading agrochemical farm, acquired San Francisco-based leading company in software & analytical tools for the farms, Granular, Inc. Granular will continue to provide advancements for the digital agriculture for DuPont and also improve Encirca services, an agronomic software business delivered by DuPont.

A large share of the region’s value comes from the U.S. Owing to factors such as the early development of the technology, awareness related to the bio-based food products, and super-nutritious edible products. Based on estimates, in 2016, almost 3.1 million hectares of land were managed organically. Out of these, 2 million were in the United States and almost 1.1million in Canada. Together, these represent 0.8 percent of the total agricultural area in the region. Apart from emphasizing on the usage of the agricultural adjuvants by the farmers, many agrochemical companies in US have been focusing on innovating new product developments in this region.

Key participants include Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3098

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of adjuvant categories, crop type, adoption stage, formulation, application, and region:

Adjuvant Categories Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Activators

Spreaders

Stickers

Emulsifiers

Retardants

Plant Penetrants

Inverting Agents

Stabilizing Agents

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Adoption Stage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Tank-mix

In-formulation

Formulation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Suspension Concentrates

Emulsifiable Concentrates

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Insecticides

Herbicides

Germicides

Fungicides

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-adjuvants-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Aerosol Propellants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerosol-propellants-market

Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/unidirectional-ud-tapes-market

Thermochromic Materials Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermochromic-materials-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com