Montgomery Ross & Associates Names Grant Flagler as Director of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montgomery Ross & Associates, an Associa® company, announces Grant Flagler as its new director of business development.

Mr. Flagler joined Associa in 2019, bringing with him four years of experience in sales leadership and real estate, as well as advanced skills in strategic prospecting, brand building, and customer service. Most recently, he served in the role of director of operations and field services, where his passion for construction management met with a focus on growing and developing the next generation of leaders in the industry. While at Associa, Mr. Flagler has implemented the insight selling model while driving the expansion of marketing initiatives in order to increase brand awareness and lead generation.

“Grant’s industry experience and customer service abilities have been an asset to Montgomery Ross & Associates since he joined the Associa team,” stated Jeffery Wilson, ARM®, Montgomery Ross & Associates president. “As he moves into this new role, we are confident that his skill for developing customer-focused and industry leading strategies will aid our team as we continue to expand our service areas.”

Mr. Flagler graduated from Dalhousie University with a Bachelor of Management degree. He is currently studying real estate and development at the University of Calgary through their continuing education program.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com