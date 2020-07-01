WTIA, Post Covid-19 on World Economic Issues Global Video Conference – A Report

About

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

http://www.wtia.io