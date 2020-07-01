Lane Restrictions to Begin Next Week on Route 3002, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – An embankment repair project is set to begin next week on Route 3002 (Overton Road) in Albany Township and New Albany Borough, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 6, the contractor, Robert C. Young, Inc., will begin work on Overton Road approximately 3.5-miles east of Overton to the intersection of Route 3002 and Route 220. Work includes embankment failure repairs, structure rehabilitation, and other miscellaneous roadway construction repairs as necessary.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

