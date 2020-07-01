Edge Hill Road to Close Through November for Drainage Improvement Project in Abington Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Edge Hill Road is scheduled to close between Jenkintown Road and Easton Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, July 8, through November, for paving operations under a project to improve safety and travel on Tyson Avenue, Edge Hill Road, Jenkintown Road and several adjacent township roads, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Edge Hill Road motorists will be directed to use Easton Road and Tyson Avenue. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Under this project, PennDOT is reconstructing Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue to improve safety by incorporating curbing, parking lanes, sidewalks, new signing, and signalized intersection improvements. The project also includes upgrades to Jenkintown Road and several adjacent township roads including Ardsley Avenue, Edgecomb Road, Custer Avenue and Bradfield Road. In addition to safety improvements, flooding concerns will be addressed through extensive drainage improvements and green stormwater practices.

After construction, Edge Hill Road will be converted to a one-way road carrying eastbound traffic only from Jenkintown Road to Bradfield Road and will remain a two-way road from Bradfield Road to Route 611 (Easton Road). Tyson Avenue will continue to carry two-way traffic through the project limits.

C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc., of Sewell, N.J. is the general contractor on the $16.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Abington Township financed the preliminary engineering and final design phases of the project, which were performed by Pennoni Associates of Philadelphia. Construction on this project is expected to finish in spring of 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

