INFINIT Nutrition’s :CUSTOM Protein Recovery Platform Allows You to Tailor Your Protein Shake to Meet Your Individual Needs

:CUSTOM Protein Part of INFINIT Nutrition’s Customizable Sports Nutrition Product Line

This is why INFINIT Nutrition , the original custom-sports fuel company, developed :Custom Protein, a revolutionary customizable protein and recovery platform that allows each person to meet their individual health needs.

“Our consumers are not clones of each other. They come in all shapes and sizes. Their workouts are different. Their needs are not the same,” said Michael Folan, founder and CEO of INFINIT. “With :Custom Protein, everyone can decide how much protein they need to recover from their workouts. You no longer need to take what a pre-made protein mix offers. You get to decide.”

Since 2005 when INFINIT Nutrition was founded, Folan said the company has been an industry leader in custom sports nutrition .

“We don’t believe one size fits all. We develop sports nutrition products that people can personalize to meet their health and lifestyle needs,” Folan said, adding that :CUSTOM Protein allows people to choose from four complete premium proteins:

Irish Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

INFINIT Vegan Blend™

INFINIT Repair Blend™

Egg White Protein

“People can decide what is best for them,” Folan said, adding that INFINIT’s Custom Protein Recovery Platform allows consumers to choose from four different proteins, three carbs, and calorie levels.

“You can tailor your blend’s flavor and strength, as well include natural antioxidants, amino acids, and other nutrition-packed choices,” he added.

“There is no reason for consumers today to buy pre-made protein mixes that may not meet their needs,” Folan said. “INFINIT Nutrition’s :CUSTOM Protein allows you to create a protein blend with just the right amount of carbs, protein, or flavor.”

For more information or to purchase :CUSTOM Protein, visit INFINIT Nutrition's website

About INFINIT Nutrition

INFINIT Nutrition was started 15 years ago by a group of guys who were multiple IRONMAN Kona finishers. Since then, INFINIT Nutrition has operated primarily as an endurance hydration and fueling company.

INFINIT Performance Nutrition specializes in providing customizable nutrition-solutions that naturally maximize the performance of athletes worldwide. INFINIT’s unique, customizable system gives athletes the ability to design their own sports fuel formulas, made with all-natural ingredients, to their exact specifications. Developed with the patented Osmo-FIT™ system, INFINIT developed its products and formulas to be isotonic and easy to digest, even in grueling conditions.

For more information about INFINIT Nutrition, visit infinitnutrition.com or on social media @theinfinitloop

Andrew Polin INFINIT Nutrition 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com