Soft Launch of v2.0 ADVISER Dashboard | Nebraska Department of Education

For Public and Special Purpose Schools Only

On July 1, 2020 NDE will perform a soft launch of the newly revised v2.0 ADVISER Dashboard application. As part of this developmental release, NDE is seeking feedback from district users (teachers/principals/superintendents) as to the functionality of the newly refined ADVISER Dashboard. In particular, we would like feedback as to any data irregularities, design limitations, errors or bugs you might encounter. Also, we encourage you to note any additional functionality you would like to see integrated into future releases. We will use the input submitted from the user community to prioritize future enhancements. If interested, please provide your feedback within the dashboard application itself by clicking on the “Feedback Tab” located in the upper right hand corner of the ADVISER Dashboard. Entering your feedback here will ensure we get the most important details about your experience, and it will automatically create a Jitbit helpdesk ticket for NDE review. The ADVISER Dashboard is an optional resource and is not required for district use.

As part of the soft launch, only 2019-2020 data from your classroom/school/district will be visible. A demonstration version of the v2.0 ADVISER Dashboard, and redesigned user guidance and training materials, will be made available in the coming weeks to accompany a full production launch scheduled for the Fall of 2020.

To access the v2.0 ADVISER Dashboard, enter through the ESUCC App Launch portal using your Nebraska Cloud single sign on (SSO) credentials at: https://portal-ex.nebraskacloud.org. Once logged in, click on the ADVISER Dashboard icon to access the application. If you have trouble signing in, please contact your district’s technology helpdesk for assistance as your Nebraska Cloud SSO account information is maintained by your district.