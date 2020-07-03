Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,447 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Fun Food Gift Cards to Enjoy the 4th of July

We Party for Good

We Party for Good

Since 1998, Companies have retained Recruiting for Good to find talented Engineering and IT Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 1998, Companies have retained Recruiting for Good to find talented Engineering and IT Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since October 2017 Recruiting for Good has been offering cost free career mentoring services

Since October 2017 Recruiting for Good has been offering cost free career mentoring services

Launching Community Service to Help Our Moms Work in Santa Monica

Launching Community Service to Help Our Moms Work in Santa Monica

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends

On the 4th of July, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding Santa Monica moms gift cards to enjoy the best food in the hood; coffee, donuts and pizza.

On the 4th of July, Please Social Distance & Wear Your Masks...So Everyone Can Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is rewarding gift cards to Celebrate Awesome Moms, help heal the community (Santa Monica), and make the 4th of July Special for kids to enjoy yummy treats.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I will be wearing a hat that reads 'Women Kickass' and rewarding gift cards for coffee and donuts at Sidecar Donuts (9 am), and gift cards for Pizza at North Italia (11 am)."

How Moms Enjoy Fun Food Gift Cards

1. Show up early at locations (limited gift cards available).
2. Moms need to bring their driving license to verify that they live in Santa Monica, and bring the kids (or picture of your kids).
3. Moms please wear your masks, and social distance (so everyone can party for good).

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com.

Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Santa Monica, community service, 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service. Want to re-enter the workforce, looking to get promoted, or need to workout difficulties at work? Can't talk to HR, your significant other, or friends; we're here to help ...listen...empower...enliven...and inspire you to love life...because when you do...the party never ends...www.OurMomsWork.org

Inspired to Heal Our Community...where we work and live... Recruiting for Good is launching 'Our Moms Work in Santa Monica' on 7/7 (thru Labor Day Weekend 9/7/2020); offering cost free staffing services for companies and nonprofits in Santa Monica that would love to hire moms for professional jobs in Accounting/Finance, HR, Law, Marketing, and Operations.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Fun Food Gift Cards to Enjoy the 4th of July

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.