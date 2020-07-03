Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Fun Food Gift Cards to Enjoy the 4th of July

We Party for Good Since 1998, Companies have retained Recruiting for Good to find talented Engineering and IT Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017 Recruiting for Good has been offering cost free career mentoring services Launching Community Service to Help Our Moms Work in Santa Monica Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends

On the 4th of July, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding Santa Monica moms gift cards to enjoy the best food in the hood; coffee, donuts and pizza.

On the 4th of July, Please Social Distance & Wear Your Masks...So Everyone Can Party for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good