Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Fun Food Gift Cards to Enjoy the 4th of July
On the 4th of July, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding Santa Monica moms gift cards to enjoy the best food in the hood; coffee, donuts and pizza.
On the 4th of July, Please Social Distance & Wear Your Masks...So Everyone Can Party for Good!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is rewarding gift cards to Celebrate Awesome Moms, help heal the community (Santa Monica), and make the 4th of July Special for kids to enjoy yummy treats.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I will be wearing a hat that reads 'Women Kickass' and rewarding gift cards for coffee and donuts at Sidecar Donuts (9 am), and gift cards for Pizza at North Italia (11 am)."
How Moms Enjoy Fun Food Gift Cards
1. Show up early at locations (limited gift cards available).
2. Moms need to bring their driving license to verify that they live in Santa Monica, and bring the kids (or picture of your kids).
3. Moms please wear your masks, and social distance (so everyone can party for good).
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Santa Monica, community service, 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service. Want to re-enter the workforce, looking to get promoted, or need to workout difficulties at work? Can't talk to HR, your significant other, or friends; we're here to help ...listen...empower...enliven...and inspire you to love life...because when you do...the party never ends...www.OurMomsWork.org
Inspired to Heal Our Community...where we work and live... Recruiting for Good is launching 'Our Moms Work in Santa Monica' on 7/7 (thru Labor Day Weekend 9/7/2020); offering cost free staffing services for companies and nonprofits in Santa Monica that would love to hire moms for professional jobs in Accounting/Finance, HR, Law, Marketing, and Operations.
