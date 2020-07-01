Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Appoints Judson Larson as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Lombard, IL, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a rapidly growing dermatology practice headquartered in Lombard, IL is pleased to announce that Judson Larson has joined its Executive Leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled to have Judson Larson join the Pinnacle Dermatology Executive Leadership Team,” said Chad A. Eckes, Pinnacle Dermatology Chief Executive Officer. “Judd has spent much of his career in healthcare administration finance roles including private equity backed healthcare organizations. He brings extensive operational and financial experience along with a proven track record of meeting strategic objectives by driving and managing growth, maintaining productivity, controlling cost, and enhancing profitability. “

Mr. Larson last served as Chief Financial Officer of Omni Ophthalmic Management Consultants (OOMC) a private equity backed ophthalmic management service organization specializing in support to subspecialty surgical and medical eye care practices. During his time at OOMC, he led the full integration of finance systems, IT infrastructure, practice management, and EMR across its 26 surgery centers and clinic locations as the company nearly tripled its revenue through acquisitions and organic growth in a two-year period. Larson created strategic partnerships with capital institutions and closely managed covenants and other structured debt requirements contributing to the success of the organization.

Prior to joining OOMC, Larson held various senior financial positions in healthcare, insurance, technology, and manufacturing with a proven record of partnering finance with operations to develop highly productive teams and alliances. “I look forward to partnering with the providers, staff and executive team at Pinnacle to develop business strategies and infrastructure that will facilitate accelerated growth for the organization” said Larson.

Adding Larson to the executive team is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build the premier multi-site dermatology practice. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to providing Total Body Skin Exams for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen. Our providers, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, every day. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com

Christy Katzfey Pinnacle Dermatology (708) 634-4604 christy.katzfey@pinnacleskin.com