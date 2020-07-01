LaRose Announces Record New Business Filing Number for May

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose today announced 12,892 new businesses filed in May, the most filings in May of any year on record.

“During the stay at home order, Ohioans didn’t sit on their couch,” said LaRose. “Those who could, worked from home, gave school lessons to our children, and many started new businesses because the American dream is not about sitting still. It’s always been about working hard for your family and the life you love, and many people love being their own boss. We should all reward Ohio’s strong work ethic by supporting local businesses.”

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here on OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Editor's Quick Facts:

12,892 new businesses were created in Ohio in May 2020.

New business filings in May were 13% higher than the previous month of April and 16% higher than in May 2019.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

