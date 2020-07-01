The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma & Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Texas’ abundance of oil refineries and other industrial workplaces caused many Texans to be exposed to asbestos for decades during the 20th century. In addition, many Texans were exposed to asbestos simply by living in close proximity to asbestos processing plants, many of which imported shipments of asbestos-containing vermiculite from W.R. Grace’s notorious mine in Libby, Montana.
Known jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure in Texas include, but are not limited to, Texaco Oil, Gulf Oil, Lone Star Industries, Texas Chemical, Lyondell Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Bethlehem Shipping Company, Gulfport Shipping Company and Todd Shipping Company. In addition, a number of shipyards and schools in Texas contained asbestos and some still do to this day.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com.
