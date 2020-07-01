New Adventure Film Wit’s End to be released in select Theaters and Worldwide on Demand in July
Film Features View Askew Favorites Brian O’Halloran and Scott SchiaffoHONESDALE, PA, US, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wit’s End, a feature film shot in Northeast Pennsylvania, is scheduled to be released in select theaters on July 10th, and be available On Demand worldwide on July 17th, 2020. It is being distributed through DLM Productions, Inc.
The film is about a loving husband and father, Jeffrey Stevens (David Lee Madison) who finds himself stranded in the middle of nowhere in the heart of a massive snow storm. Facing his own mortality, Stevens battles a harsh countryside and unrelenting blizzard in his quest to return home to his family. Stranded, a man only has himself and the drive to stay alive. Brian C. O’Halloran (Clerks 1-2, Mallrats, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) and Scott Schiaffo (Clerks, Vulgar) play Madison’s brother Tom and their best friend Steve respectively, in this warmhearted adventure.
“Wit’s End is an extremely poignant and heartfelt film about how hard a man will push himself to get back to those he loves,” said Madison. “In these troubled times, I hope this film gives people some faith and hope in the true power of love!”
For fans of Brian O’Halloran and Scott Schiaffo, it is the first time the two Clerks icons have performed together in a film since the 2000 film Vulgar. They had a brief cameo in last year’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
