Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,095 in the last 365 days.

New Adventure Film Wit’s End to be released in select Theaters and Worldwide on Demand in July

Film Features View Askew Favorites Brian O’Halloran and Scott Schiaffo

HONESDALE, PA, US, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wit’s End, a feature film shot in Northeast Pennsylvania, is scheduled to be released in select theaters on July 10th, and be available On Demand worldwide on July 17th, 2020. It is being distributed through DLM Productions, Inc.

The film is about a loving husband and father, Jeffrey Stevens (David Lee Madison) who finds himself stranded in the middle of nowhere in the heart of a massive snow storm. Facing his own mortality, Stevens battles a harsh countryside and unrelenting blizzard in his quest to return home to his family. Stranded, a man only has himself and the drive to stay alive. Brian C. O’Halloran (Clerks 1-2, Mallrats, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) and Scott Schiaffo (Clerks, Vulgar) play Madison’s brother Tom and their best friend Steve respectively, in this warmhearted adventure.

“Wit’s End is an extremely poignant and heartfelt film about how hard a man will push himself to get back to those he loves,” said Madison. “In these troubled times, I hope this film gives people some faith and hope in the true power of love!”

For fans of Brian O’Halloran and Scott Schiaffo, it is the first time the two Clerks icons have performed together in a film since the 2000 film Vulgar. They had a brief cameo in last year’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

More details can be found at the website: http://www.witsendthemovie.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WitsEndTheMovie
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WitsEndTheMovie
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/wits.end.the.movie/

For interview or exclusive photo request, please contact David Lee Madison at Dave@WitsEndTheMovie.com

David Madison
DLM Productions
+1 570-445-4353
email us here

You just read:

New Adventure Film Wit’s End to be released in select Theaters and Worldwide on Demand in July

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Environment, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.