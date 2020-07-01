Highway 15/Main Street Hutchinson project update (July 1, 2020)

North side of 5th Avenue South at Highway 15 closes July 2

WILLMAR, Minn. —The Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project in Hutchinson officially transitions into the next stage of construction (Stage 4) on Thursday, July 2. The road closure moves to the north side of 5th Avenue South at Highway 15. There will be limited access to the 5th Avenue intersection during early phases of Stage 4. Crews will be breaking up the old roadway and removing debris along Highway 15 from 3rd Avenue South to the north side of 5th Avenue South.

During Stage 4:

Construction takes place at the intersections of Highway 15 with 3rd Avenue South, 4th Avenue South

Area is closed to all vehicle traffic from all directions

Crosswalks are closed to pedestrian traffic

Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible

Washington Avenue and 5th Avenue intersections are open for crossing

2nd Avenue intersection will be open for crossing when 5th Avenue isn’t available

Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the backside of Main Street businesses

The Hutchinson Main Street project includes the reconstruction of Highway 15 from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue South. Included with the project, Highway 15 will be resurfaced from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at County Road 115/Airport Road, and a northbound left-turn lane will be constructed at Linden Avenue. Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings will be upgraded along both project areas to make them accessible for all people.

The city of Hutchinson will replace utilities (sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water) in downtown Hutchinson under Highway 15/Main Street during reconstruction.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###