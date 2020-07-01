VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida’s military members risk their lives to protect our safety and freedom. It is my hope that our Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide will help protect them and our great veterans against scammers trying to exploit their bravery and sacrifice. In addition to our resource guide, my office has a designated team of attorneys and investigators dedicated to quickly reviewing complaints submitted by service members and veterans to ensure our military members are protected from unscrupulous business practices and fraudsters.”

Attorney General Moody invites all service members and veterans to review these general tips to help avoid military-related scams: