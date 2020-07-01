The Majority Leader’s Office has issued the following report on the stark contrast between both parties when it comes to health care priorities. While Republicans work to sabotage health care during a pandemic, House Democrats are working to lower drug costs and expand coverage.
You just read:
Republicans Sabotage Health Care During a Pandemic, Democrats Work to Lower Costs, Expand Coverage
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.