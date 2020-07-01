Coronavirus : African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 1 July 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (404,937) deaths (10,151), and recoveries (192,646) by region:
Central (33,766 cases; 732 deaths; 16,863 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,745; 47; 787), Chad (866; 74; 781), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (7,039; 170; 1,426), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,394; 42; 2,420), Sao Tome & Principe (714; 13; 236)
Eastern (36,647; 1,065; 17,249): Comoros (303; 7; 200), Djibouti (4,682; 54; 4,524), Eritrea (203; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (6,366; 148; 2,039), Madagascar (2,214; 20; 994), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (1,025; 2; 447), Seychelles (81; 0; 11), Somalia (2,924; 90; 932), South Sudan (2,007; 38; 279), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (889; 0; 819)
Northern (101,112; 4,296; 40,139): Algeria (13,907; 912; 9,897), Egypt (68,311; 2,953; 18,460), Libya (824; 24; 209), Mauritania (4,363; 129; 1,622), Morocco (12,533; 228; 8,920), Tunisia (1,174; 50; 1,031)
Southern (157,057; 2,735; 76,083): Angola (284; 13; 93), Botswana (181; 1; 28), Eswatini (812; 11; 408), Lesotho (29; 0; 4), Malawi (1,265; 16; 260), Mozambique (889; 6; 232), Namibia (203; 0; 24), South Africa (151,209; 2,657; 73,543), Zambia (1,594; 24; 1,329), Zimbabwe (591; 7; 162)
Western (76,355; 1,323; 42,312): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (962; 53; 846), Cape Verde (1,227; 15; 629), Côte d'Ivoire (9,499; 68; 4,273), Gambia (47; 2; 26), Ghana (17,741; 112; 13,268), Guinea (5,391; 33; 4,326), Guinea-Bissau (1,654; 24; 317), Liberia (780; 36; 324), Mali (2,181; 116; 1,474), Niger (1,075; 67; 943), Nigeria (25,694; 590; 9,746), Senegal (6,793; 112; 4,431), Sierra Leone (1,462; 60; 974), Togo (650; 14; 402)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).