BioCardia Announces Activation of Pivotal Trial Studying CardiAMP Cell Therapy Trial to Treat Chronic Myocardial Ischemia

The CardiAMP CMI Trial is studying CardiAMP cell therapy, an autologous cell therapy formulation designed to stimulate the body’s natural healing response for the treatment of refractory angina, estimated to impact between 600,000 and 1,800,000 patients in the United States.1 It has been reported that these patients suffer from poor perceived health status and psychological distress, have significant impairments in quality of life, and represent a burden to the health care system due to significant resource use.2

The study has been approved by the FDA to enroll up to 343 patients at up to 40 centers. The purpose of the study is to determine the safety and efficacy of CardiAMP cell therapy in the treatment of patients with refractory angina pectoris and CMI. The FDA has said that the trial qualifies as a pivotal trial to produce the primary data to support market registration for the CardiAMP cell therapy for this significant unmet clinical need.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will reimburse investigational sites for patient screening, patient treatment, the investigational cell therapy product, and standard of care follow-up visits at a level similar to that being provided for the ongoing pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.

The first site initiation visit took place last week at the University of Florida at Gainesville, under the leadership of R. David Anderson, MD. Patient recruitment is expected to begin shortly.

“We are pleased to be activating a second pivotal trial for the CardiAMP cell therapy and expanding our relationship with the clinical research team at the University of Florida under the guidance of Dr. Anderson, who is also the site principal investigator of the ongoing CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial and a world class interventional cardiologist,” said BioCardia Chief Executive Officer Peter Altman, Ph.D. “We are also delighted to announce the experienced and distinguished executive steering committee for the trial, which includes Dr. Timothy Henry of The Christ Hospital, Dr. Carl Pepine of the University of Florida, Dr. Amish Raval of the University of Wisconsin, and Dr. Bernard Gersh of the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.”

“Based on our experience with 75 patients randomized in the CardiAMP Heart Failure trial, the effective CD34+ cell dosage in the CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia trial is likely to be greater than the effective CD34+ dosage advanced in previously published trials for selected CD34+ cells which demonstrated compelling clinical results,” said BioCardia Chief Medical Officer Eric Duckers, M.D. 3 “This is possible with patient selection, efficient delivery, and point of care cell processing, which are the pillars of the CardiAMP therapy.”

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, CA, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP autologous and NK1R+ allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties.

