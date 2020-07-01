Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,072 in the last 365 days.

The Promise of Fintech : Financial Inclusion in the Post COVID-19 Era

Author/Editor:

Ratna Sahay ; Ulric Erickson Allmen ; Amina Lahreche ; Purva Khera ; Sumiko Ogawa ; Majid Bazarbash ; Kimberly Beaton

Publication Date:

July 1, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Technology is changing the landscape of the financial sector, increasing access to financial services in profound ways. These changes have been in motion for several years, affecting nearly all countries in the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has created new opportunities for digital financial services to accelerate and enhance financial inclusion, amid social distancing and containment measures. At the same time, the risks emerging prior to COVID-19, as digital financial services developed, are becoming even more relevant.

You just read:

The Promise of Fintech : Financial Inclusion in the Post COVID-19 Era

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.