Global Cellular M2M Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global Cellular M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular M2M development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T (U.S.)

Verizon Communications (U.S.)

Vodafone Group (UK)

Sprint (U.S.)

Amdocs (U.S.)

China Mobile (China)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica (Spain)

Aeris Communications (Australia)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular M2M development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Cellular M2M Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Cellular M2M Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Cellular M2M Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Cellular M2M Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AT&T (U.S.)

13.1.1 AT&T (U.S.) Company Details

13.1.2 AT&T (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AT&T (U.S.) Cellular M2M Introduction

13.1.4 AT&T (U.S.) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AT&T (U.S.) Recent Development

13.2 Verizon Communications (U.S.)

13.3 Vodafone Group (UK)

13.4 Sprint (U.S.)

13.5 Amdocs (U.S.)

13.6 China Mobile (China)

13.7 Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

13.8 Telefonica (Spain)

13.9 Aeris Communications (Australia)

15 Appendix

