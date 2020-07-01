North Carolina’s May County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 65 of North Carolina’s counties in May, decreased in 34, and remained unchanged in one. Swain County had the highest unemployment rate at 19.7 percent, while Bertie and Chowan Counties each had the lowest at 8.1 percent. Nine of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, five decreased, and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 16.1 percent and Goldsboro had the lowest at 10.1 percent. The May not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 12.7 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% May 0 19 81 April (revised) 0 23 77

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in May by 126,694 to 4,224,833, while those unemployed increased by 31,903 to 617,073. Since May 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 660,445, while those unemployed increased 420,633.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for June 2020 will be released.