SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot Oil" or the "Company") (NYSE: COG).



Cabot Oil is a Texas based company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. Their main operation is in the northeast region of the United States, where they own 173,000 net acres in the Marcellus Shale.

On June 15, 2020, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot Oil with 15 criminal counts related to the Company’s failure to fix faulty gas wells in their fracking operations leading to the pollution of Pennsylvania’s water supply and the water well explosion in Dimock Township. Some of these wells have been faulty for more than a decade and a test of over 10,000 water samples showed that more than half were within the warning range for methane concentration.

On this news, shares of Cabot Oil fell from $20.07 per share, to close at $19.04 per share on June 15, 2020, representing a decline of 3.34% in one day.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cabot Oil should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

