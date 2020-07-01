Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 30 June 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new COVID-19 cases from 2,059 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 893.

Sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 but were not allowed into the country.

Of the 4 confirmed Ugandan cases; one (1) is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry and 3 are contacts and alerts; two (2) from Kyotera and one (1) from Amuru districts.

There are 184 active cases on admission; 162 are Ugandans, 3 refugees and 19 foreigners. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 837 COVID-19 recoveries and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,059 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of

samples tested to 194,872.