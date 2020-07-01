Alexander Testa Speaks Out Regarding the Importance of Maintaining a Positive Work-Life Balance
Alexander Testa was recently featured in an exclusive interviewBRADFORD, ONTARIO , CANADA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Alexander Testa spoke about his career and explained the importance of achieving a positive work-life balance.
Alexander Testa is an education professional, qualified to teach kindergarten up to grade six and has also taught music. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Sociology/History and a Bachelor of Education from York University.
In his interview, Alexander Testa spoke about his passion for teaching and the importance of establishing a solid daily routine.
He also said it is important to make time for friends and family despite a heavy workload because it alleviates stress and leads to a more positive attitude overall.
Mr. Testa also shared the biggest life lesson he has learned.
“Do not take anything for granted because in a blink of an eye things can change,” said Alexander Testa.
“I am thankful for what I have in my life, but it is always good to be prepared for changes. Do not dwell on challenges you have had in the past because that can just knock you down even more. You have got to just keep on trying and get yourself back up.”
For more information, visit https://thriveglobal.com/stories/alexander-testa-on-the-importance-of-maintaining-a-positive-work-life-balance/.
About Alexander Testa
Currently residing in Brantford, Ontario, Alexander Testa was born in Toronto and grew up in Newmarket. He started piano lessons at the young age of seven, continuing lessons into his early 20s. He still plays the piano and violin today. He attended York University in Toronto and earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Sociology/History in 2011 and a Bachelor of Education in 2012. After finishing teachers’ college, Alex took additional courses to qualify him to teach music. He obtained a teaching position with the York Region District School Board. Alexander Testa has been teaching since 2013.
Alexander Testa
Music Teacher
"..."
email us here