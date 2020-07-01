NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- - Renowned leaders in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, oncology, operations and finance to provide guidance to management team

- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) is focused on modulation of the immune system to develop Ii-Key peptide vaccines for the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases

- NGIO is now a stand-alone public company with plans to list shares on Nasdaq

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology is pleased to announce the Board of Directors who will help lead the company’s strategic plans to build a world-class immune-oncology organization. The Board is comprised of renowned leaders in the fields of oncology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical development, sales and marketing, operations, and finance. These highly regarded professionals will provide expertise and guidance to the NGIO management team as the company takes the final steps toward the listing of the NGIO shares on Nasdaq and the implementation of the NGIO strategic & operating plans. The board, whose biographies are presented herein, include internal members Joseph Moscato (Chairman), Anthony Crisci, Esq., CPA (Corporate Counsel & Chief Legal Officer) and Richard Purcell (Executive Vice President of R&D), as well as independent Directors Dr. Craig Eagle, MD, Dr. Marvin Hausman, MD, Carol Nacy, PhD, S. Gail Eckhardt, MD, Thomas Leonard, MPA, and Brian T. McGee.

Joseph Moscato. Mr. Moscato is currently the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board for Generex since January 2017. Mr. Moscato has over 30 years of experience in healthcare, sales and marketing, distribution management, and finance. Mr. Moscato brings his marketing and advertising acumen to drug discovery and diagnostic & treatment development and commercialization. Since 2009, working as an exclusive consultant to the company, Mr. Moscato has originated and negotiated several licensing deals, advised on equity financings, and implemented the broad strategic vision for the Company. Mr. Moscato has worked and consulted for Pfizer in several capacities from sales and marketing to new drug discovery & development to licensing.

Richard Purcell. Mr. Purcell currently is and has been the Executive Vice-President of Research & Drug Development for both NGIO and Generex since January 2017. Mr. Purcell has managed a consulting practice, DNA Healthlink, Inc. advising emerging biopharmaceutical and technology companies on new business strategy, operations management, and clinical development of novel compounds. Mr. Purcell has also been the SVP of R&D for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals since 2014. From 2011 to 2017, Mr. Purcell was the President and founder of a Healthcare IT startup, IntelliSanté. Mr. Purcell graduated with a degree in Biochemical Sciences from Princeton University, and attended Rutgers Graduate School of Management majoring in marketing and finance.

Anthony S. Crisci, Esq., C.P.A. Mr. Crisci is Generex Corporate Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of Generex and will serve in the same capacity at NGIO. He is an attorney and certified public accountant with over twenty (20) years of experience in tax, accounting, finance, corporate, healthcare and employee benefit matters. Mr. Crisci has built a stellar career as a business legal executive across a number of regulated industries. Prior to joining Generex, Mr. Crisci was General Counsel, COO, CFO, and Controller for a publicly traded holding company, specializing in financial services and technology software companies. Previously, he served as Corporate Counsel for a major health system with $1 Billion in annual revenues, and General Counsel for a National Pharmacy Benefit Management Company that includes mail and specialty drug dispensing. Mr. Crisci brings a broad range of capabilities with his legal, business, financial, and regulatory background to facilitate mergers & acquisitions, joint venture and development agreements, in-licensing and out-licensing agreements, and other contractual matters. Mr. Crisci holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Hofstra University and a Juris Doctor degree, with distinction, from Hofstra University School of Law. He is a licensed CPA and a Member of the New York State and New Jersey State Bar Associations.

Dr. Craig Eagle, MD. Dr. Eagle is currently the Vice President of Medical Affairs Oncology for Genentech where he oversees the medical programs across the oncology portfolio. Prior to his current role, Dr. Eagle worked at Pfizer in several positions including as the oncology business lead in United Kingdom and Canada delivering significant business growth. Previously, Dr. Eagle was the global lead for Oncology Strategic Alliances and Partnerships based in New York at Pfizer Inc. and was involved in multiple deals on both the sell and buy side. Dr. Eagle started work in Pfizer New York as the global head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Global Medical and Outcomes Group for Pfizer, including the US oncology business, in this role he oversaw an extensive oncology clinical trial program, health outcomes assessments and scientific collaborations with key global research organizations like the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and EORTC. As part of this role Dr. Eagle led the worldwide development of several compounds including celecoxib, aromasin, irinotecan, dalteparin and ozagomicin, Concurrently Dr. Eagle has been a Member of Scientific Advisory Board at Generex Biotechnology Corp. since August 2010. He has served on the scientific advisory committee and board of directors for several start up biotechnology companies.

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD. Dr. Hausman is an Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon with more than 30 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx. Dr. Hausman currently serves as Chairman of the Board & Chief Science and Technology Officer of Entia Biosciences, Inc. Previously, Dr. Hausman was a co-founder of Medco Research Inc., a NYSE clinical research organization and biotechnology company specializing in adenosine products that was subsequently acquired by King Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hausman was also a co-founder of Axonyx, and served in various capacities as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board until the company merged into Torrey Pines Therapeutics in 2006. He has also served as a director of Arbios Technologies and of Regent Assisted Living, Inc. Dr. Hausman has done residencies in General Surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, and in Urological Surgery at UCLA Medical Center. He received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Carol Nacy, PhD. Dr. Nacy is a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Sequella, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company that discovers and develops new and more effective treatments for life threatening infectious diseases. Previously, Dr. Nacy was Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at EntreMed,Inc. from 1993 through its successful public offering in June 1996. Prior to her career in biotechnology, Dr. Nacy worked for 17 years at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, DC, where she studied tropical infectious diseases. She has published over 165 scientific papers to date. Dr. Nacy has a long and successful career in infectious disease research and has been widely recognized for her achievements in the biotechnology industry. She was singled out as a Top 50 Innovator in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine in 2002, named Entrepreneur of the Year by Women in BIO in 2004, the state of Maryland named her in its Top 100 Business Women in 2005, and the Washington Business Journal named her as a top 25 female executive in the Washington DC metropolitan area in 2005. In 2006, she received a National Leadership Award in Healthcare from the National Urban Technology Center in New York City, and in 2007 she was honored with a Special Outstanding Achievement Award for Clinical Trials by Women in BIO. In 2009 she was awarded the Humanitarian Award, Hope is a Vaccine, by the Global Alliance for Immunization against Aids (GAIA) for her work to create new drugs for TB. She is an Editor for the American Academy of Microbiology journal, mBio, and an adjunct faculty member of the Department of Tropical Diseases at the George Washington University, Washington, DC. She earned her A.B., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, which awarded Dr. Nacy with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Science.

S. Gail Eckhardt, MD. Dr. Eckhardt is a tenured professor at The University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School where she is also the inaugural director of the Livestrong Cancer Institutes, chair of the Department of Oncology, and associate dean of cancer programs. She has been a faculty member at the institution since January of 2017. Prior to joining UT Austin, Eckhardt was at the University of Colorado School of Medicine where she was division head of medical oncology from 2006-2014, associate director for translational research at the University of Colorado Comprehensive Cancer Center and director of the Phase I Program and Fellowship.

Dr. Eckhardt has served on numerous committees/study sections, including the ASCO Molecular Oncology Task Force, the ASCO Board of Directors, the FDA Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee and the NCI Cancer Centers Study Section. She is a member of the NCI Investigational Drug Steering Committee, serves on 10 External Advisory Boards of NCI designated Cancer Centers, is currently on the Board of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) and was a lead mentor in ASCO’s Leadership Development Program. Dr. Eckhardt is the Principal Investigator on grants involving early clinical trials and colorectal cancer research, has conducted numerous phase I and II clinical trials and has published over 200 manuscripts. She is a Research Scholar of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

Thomas Leonard, MPA. Mr. Leonard had a long and successful career at Bristol Myers Squibb in pharmaceutical sales, marketing, and management across multiple segments of the healthcare delivery system, most recently as the Northeast Business Manager for Oncology. Mr. Leonard brings a deep understanding of the current oncology market, having responsibility for cutting edge immunotherapy products including Opdivo (PD1 inhibitor), Yervoy (CTLA4 inhibitor), and Empliciti, as well as small molecule cancer drugs like Sprycel. He has worked across the oncology landscape, with experience in Lung/NSCLC, Head/Neck, Liver, CML, Kidney/Renal Cell Carcinoma, Bladder, Urothelial, Melanoma, and Colorectal Cancers. He also brings to NGIO a broad network of clinical oncologists with whom he has developed relationships over his career, and who will help guide the NGIO clinical development programs for our Ii-Key peptide immunotherapeutic vaccines. In addition to his work in oncology, Mr. Leonard has extensive experience interacting with the healthcare payor sector, leading the market access pull through programs and specialty pharmacy strategy at major payors nationwide and as a core team member for major regional Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and Organized Customer Groups (OCGs) including Duke, Kaiser Permanente, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Northwell Health. Mr. Leonard received a master’s degree in Public Administration, Business and Health Management from New York University and graduated St. John’s University with a B.S. in Business and Healthcare Administration.

Brian T. McGee. Mr. McGee serves as an independent Director of Generex since 2004. Mr. McGee has served as Chairman of the Generex Audit Committee and a member of the Generex Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Mr. McGee has been a partner of Zeifmans LLP ("Zeifmans") since 1995. Mr. McGee began working at Zeifmans shortly after receiving a B.A. degree in Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1985. Zeifmans is a Chartered Accounting firm based in Toronto, Ontario. A significant element of Zeifmans’ business is public corporation accounting and auditing. Mr. McGee is a Chartered Accountant. Throughout his career, Mr. McGee has focused on, among other areas, public corporation accounting and auditing. In 1992, Mr. McGee completed courses focused on International Taxation and Corporation Reorganizations at the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and in 2003, Mr. McGee completed corporate governance courses on compensation and audit committees at Harvard Business School. In April 2004 Mr. McGee received his CPA designation from The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. McGee has received a certificate in International Financial Reporting Standards issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 2010. The Board believes that Mr. McGee’s knowledge and understanding of accounting and finance, his education and training in accounting and corporate governance, and his extensive experience in the accounting industry.

Joseph Moscato, CEO of NGIO stated, “I am extremely proud to have assembled such an exemplary Board of Directors to help us make NGIO a force in the field of cancer therapy. Even though we are launching NGIO as a new, stand-alone company, we have been on the forefront of cancer immunotherapy for nearly two decades since we first acquired the Ii-Key technology in 2003. Our recently published, peer-reviewed data from our AE37 Phase II breast cancer trial that began in 2006 clearly demonstrates that the Ii-Key-HER2 peptide vaccine provides statistically significant benefit in disease free survival for women with late stage, low-HER2 breast cancer, even after 10 years of follow-up. We are building on these results by expanding the use of AE37 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors., as demonstrated by our current Phase II trial evaluating AE37 in combination with Keytruda for patients with triple negative breast cancer. Further, we plan to initiate trials of AE37 in other therapeutic indications, including prostate cancer with our partners Shenzhen Bioscien and in bladder cancer. We are also planning to re-activate our work with immunotherapeutic Ii-Key peptide vaccines for melanoma, and have plans to initiate clinical trials with Ii-Key-GP100 and Ii-Key-TYR (tyrosinase), which are targeted to activate the immune system against the tumor associated antigens (TAAs) GP100 and TYR that are prevalent in melanoma patients. Also, we are poised to begin testing Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 peptides against blood samples from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to select those peptides that activate a T-Cell response and can generate neutralizing antibodies to be included in a final vaccine formulation for clinical trials, which we hope to start in the Fall. Additionally, with the financing associated with the public listing of NGIO, we plan to commence our acquisition strategy to incorporate synergistic and complementary immunotherapy and cellular therapy technologies into the company’s portfolio. We intend to utilize the full talents of our Board to provide the expertise and guidance we need to advance our immuno-oncology portfolio and to build a world-class organization. I will provide details of our strategic plans on the shareholders conference call scheduled for July 10th at 4:15 PM.”

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

