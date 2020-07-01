Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,071 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its Second Quarter 2020 earnings results on Monday, August 3, 2020, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website - investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: investors.regencycenters.com

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Laura Clark
904 598 7831
LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.