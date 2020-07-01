Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TILT Holdings Announces Participation at Alliance Global Partners Cannabis Chronicles Investor Event

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a business solutions provider to the global cannabis industry, today announced that Timothy Conder, TILT’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Alliance Global Partners ("AGP") Cannabis Chronicles Investor Event to be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 10:30 am ET.

Aaron Grey, CFA, CPA, AGP Managing Director and Head of Consumer and Cannabis Equity Research, will moderate the Fireside Chat. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of TILT’s corporate website, under the events tab at https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies committed to technical innovation, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and one of the leaders in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research and development and manufacturing; and Blackbird Holdings Corp., a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors. The Company also owns cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com

Contact Information:
Joel Milton
SVP of Business Development
Phone: (303) 872-7255

Media Contact:
Kaila Strong
Phone: (480) 867-6090
Email: pr@tiltholdings.com

Source: TILT Holdings Inc.

