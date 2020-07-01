Hoosier Contractors Announces Touch-Free Roof Inspections
Hoosier Contractors, a locally owned and operated roofing company in Indianapolis, has announced new touch-free roof inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoosier Contractors prides itself for excellence in their services and products, offering some of the best customer service in the business and a superior product in the market. Now, in order to better serve the community, the company is leveraging technology to keep their customers safe and their homes secure.
Hoosier Contractors is pleased to offer touch-free inspections by utilizing aerial satellites to view your home’s roof. They are able to take still images and measurements directly from the satellite, negating the need for an in-person inspection. Consultations can now be provided virtually through phone and video calls. Hoosier Contractors is able to provide customers with electronic reports and assessments of damage, including useful images, so that local homeowners can make informed decisions about their roofing needs without ever having to meet with a contractor in person. This service is designed to keep customers safe from unnecessary exposure to individuals outside their households and normal social circles, reducing the risk of infection.
Ensuring your roof is properly maintained can prevent or alert you to other major issues like water damage. Make the right call for you and your biggest investment: your home. Call Hoosier Contractors for your touch-free roof inspection and more.
About Hoosier Contractors
Hoosier Contractors is a locally owned and operated company specializing in residential and commercial roofing. From large multi-unit projects to customized and steep builds or repairs, Hoosier offers a customer-centric approach to service coupled with a dedication to excellence in product, installation, final inspection, and warranty. As a company deeply invested in the community and having worked on more than 16,000 projects in the Greater Indianapolis Area, Hoosier Contractors understands that your health is important.
