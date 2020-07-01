Quotient Limited Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient or the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, effective June 29, 2020 as part of the 2020 Russell U.S. indexes reconstitution.



Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as a benchmark for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section of the FTSE Russell website.

“Our inclusion in the Russell indexes reflects the significant progress Quotient has made in the development of our MosaiQ platform and the launch of our COVID-19 antibody test,” said Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. “The inclusion in these indexes will continue to increase our visibility in the investment community as we remain focused on completing our first commercial proposal for transfusion donor labs in early 2021.”

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. A serological test was developed in April 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray is CE marked and available for distribution in Europe including Switzerland, and the UK. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

