Former White House Physician, Dr. Dan Parks, Joins WorldClinic

Dr. Parks Joins the Ranks as Senior Physician at Leading Telemedicine Practice

WASHINGTON, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldClinic, the private telemedicine practice caring for companies, their executives, and individuals and families, has added former White House Physician Dr. Dan Parks to its medical team as a Senior Physician.



Dr. Parks is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Urgent Care Association of America, with more than 28 years of clinical experience. He is currently Medical Director of Urgent Care for a health care system in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Dr. Parks’ notable experience in health care includes several assignments in the military and federal government.

His experience includes roles as White House Physician from 2001 through 2009 with positions including Deputy Director for The White House Medical Unit and Director of Executive Health Care for the President’s Cabinet. In these roles he was responsible for all aspects of an elite joint-service unit providing worldwide direct medical support to the President, Vice President, their families, military, and civilian staff.

“We are at a transformational moment in the world of telehealth. The COVID-19 pandemic has only served to highlight that we are in dire need of access to quality healthcare where and when patients need it the most – and right now – that is in their homes,” said Dr. Parks. “Dr. Dan Carlin and his team have spent two decades building this service that is a model not just for telehealth, but for healthcare in general.”

Dr. Parks has also worked as Assistant Director and Senior Flight Surgeon at the Pentagon, where he was responsible for direct worldwide medical support for The Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and their staff.

“Our company is built by physicians who can work under pressure – and I can think of no better trial by fire than being on the White House medical staff and working for the Pentagon,” said Dr. Carlin, Founder & CEO of WorldClinic. “As we continue to create a next-generation model for healthcare, we want to work with well respected, seasoned medical professionals who believe in our on-demand, patient-centric model of care that combines mobile technology with ‘hands on’ medicine.”

Dr. Parks received his undergraduate degree from Suffolk University and his MD from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He did his residency at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, NC Family Practice. He also serves as a volunteer reserve deputy officer with the Augusta County Sheriff’s office as a patrol deputy and their SWAT physician.

About WorldClinic

WorldClinic ( www.worldclinic.com ) is a private telemedicine practice caring companies, their executives and individuals and families. Founded by Dr. Dan Carlin, a national leader in the field of telemedicine and a recognized pioneer in the delivery of connected medical care to distributed populations and workforces, WorldClinic is a highly effective, scalable healthcare model that puts patients first. WorldClinic is loyal to its member patients —not insurance companies, specific providers or hospitals.