UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter decreased 1.8% to $445.5 million.

Operating income was $27.7 million, a decrease of 54.0%.

The effective tax rate for the quarter decreased to 21.8% from 23.5%.

Net income in the quarter decreased to $21.3 million from $47.2 million, or 54.9%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.12 from $2.46, or 54.5%.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “It goes without saying that the Company’s focus in its third quarter centered around our pandemic response efforts, including our top priority of ensuring the safety of our Team Partners while continuing to provide our value-added services to the many essential businesses in our communities. I want to sincerely thank our Team Partners for the tremendous effort they put forth and continue to put forth ensuring that they are taking care of each other and our customers during these challenging times.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter decreased 2.8% to $388.4 million. This decrease was primarily due to the impact of state-mandated shutdowns of some of our customers’ businesses as a result of COVID-19 and related reductions in workforce by some customers that remained open, partially offset by a $20.1 million direct sale to a large healthcare customer as well as increased safety and protective product equipment sales.

Operating margin decreased to 5.1% from 13.4%. This segment’s profitability was affected by many items, including the impact of the decline in rental revenues on our cost structure, higher cost of revenues related to the large $20.1 million direct sale and additional costs the Company incurred responding to COVID-19. In addition, the Company also recorded additional reserves for uncollectible accounts receivables during the quarter. These items were partially offset by lower incentive compensation, healthcare, travel-related and energy costs.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $36.2 million, a decrease of 3.1%. This decrease was primarily due to lower direct sales in the U.S. and Canadian nuclear operations partially offset by growth in our cleanroom and European nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 17.6% from 14.4%. This increase was primarily due to a bad debt recovery from a customer in bankruptcy and lower travel-related costs. These items were partially offset by higher merchandise expense and costs incurred responding to COVID-19.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

First Aid

Revenues for the quarter were $20.9 million, an increase of 26.0%. This increase was primarily due to higher safety and personal protective equipment sales.

Operating margin decreased to 7.8% from 8.4%. This decrease was primarily due to higher merchandise costs as a percentage of revenues.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $421.3 million as of May 30, 2020.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of May 30, 2020.

Under its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 46,667 shares of common stock for a total of $7.5 million during its third fiscal quarter of 2020. The Company has not repurchased any additional shares since early in its fiscal quarter due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 30, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 314,917 shares of common stock for a total of $52.3 million under the program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 was 19.0 million and 19.2 million shares, respectively.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “As a result of the phased reopening of businesses in many states, our revenues have partially recovered from the lower levels experienced during the quarter. However, due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and its impact on our communities, we continue to believe that our ability to assess the financial impact on our business remains limited. As a result, we are not providing guidance for the remainder of our fiscal 2020. We believe that our strong balance sheet positions us well to weather this disruption and maintain focus on the care of our Team Partners, our customers and our communities.”

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "could," "should," "may," "will," "strategy," "objective," "positions," "assume," "strive," or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made.





Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended May 25, 2019 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 Revenues $ 445,518 $ 453,720 $ 1,375,516 $ 1,329,755 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 303,223 279,900 893,961 838,621 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 88,405 88,207 272,013 242,487 Depreciation and amortization 26,182 25,401 77,612 75,563 Total operating expenses 417,810 393,508 1,243,586 1,156,671 Operating income 27,708 60,212 131,930 173,084 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (1,054 ) (2,293 ) (5,590 ) (6,007 ) Other expense, net 1,556 805 2,623 2,037 Total other income, net 502 (1,488 ) (2,967 ) (3,970 ) Income before income taxes 27,206 61,700 134,897 177,054 Provision for income taxes 5,921 14,480 30,690 43,908 Net income $ 21,285 $ 47,220 $ 104,207 $ 133,146 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.17 $ 2.58 $ 5.73 $ 7.25 Class B Common Stock $ 0.94 $ 2.06 $ 4.58 $ 5.80 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.12 $ 2.46 $ 5.46 $ 6.93 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 17,871 $ 39,563 $ 87,519 $ 111,626 Class B Common Stock $ 3,414 $ 7,657 $ 16,688 $ 21,520 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 21,285 $ 47,220 $ 104,207 $ 133,146 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,255 15,341 15,285 15,400 Class B Common Stock 3,643 3,710 3,643 3,710 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,995 19,168 19,074 19,220

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 30, 2020 August 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 421,253 $ 385,341 Receivables, net 200,110 203,457 Inventories 104,503 100,916 Rental merchandise in service 161,732 184,318 Prepaid taxes 1,713 4,060 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,201 35,699 Total current assets 925,512 913,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 584,299 574,509 Goodwill 424,588 401,178 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 86,929 72,720 Deferred income taxes 458 448 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 44,670 — Other assets 86,817 84,674 $ 2,153,273 $ 2,047,320 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,701 $ 77,918 Accrued liabilities 126,342 111,721 Accrued taxes — 205 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,191 — Total current liabilities 196,234 189,844 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 119,608 117,074 Accrued and deferred income taxes 98,192 99,172 Operating lease liabilities 31,139 — Total liabilities 445,173 406,090 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,525 1,533 Class B Common Stock 364 364 Capital surplus 85,572 84,946 Retained earnings 1,657,543 1,588,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,904 ) (33,688 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,708,100 1,641,230 $ 2,153,273 $ 2,047,320





Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended May 25, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 388,411 $ 399,781 $ (11,370 ) (2.8 )% Specialty Garments 36,163 37,313 (1,150 ) (3.1 )% First Aid 20,944 16,626 4,318 26.0 % Consolidated total $ 445,518 $ 453,720 $ (8,202 ) (1.8 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 1,216,901 $ 1,184,666 $ 32,235 2.7 % Specialty Garments 105,545 101,506 4,039 4.0 % First Aid 53,070 43,583 9,487 21.8 % Consolidated total $ 1,375,516 $ 1,329,755 $ 45,761 3.4 %

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended May 25, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 19,691 $ 53,443 $ (33,752 ) (63.2 )% Specialty Garments 6,380 5,368 1,012 18.9 % First Aid 1,637 1,401 236 16.8 % Consolidated total $ 27,708 $ 60,212 $ (32,504 ) (54.0 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 111,856 $ 157,338 $ (45,482 ) (28.9 )% Specialty Garments 15,886 12,073 3,813 31.6 % First Aid 4,188 3,673 515 14.0 % Consolidated total $ 131,930 $ 173,084 $ (41,154 ) (23.8 )%

Operating Margin

Thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended May 25, 2019 Core Laundry Operations 5.1 % 13.4 % Specialty Garments 17.6 % 14.4 % First Aid 7.8 % 8.4 % Consolidated total 6.2 % 13.3 %





Thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 Core Laundry Operations 9.2 % 13.3 % Specialty Garments 15.1 % 11.9 % First Aid 7.9 % 8.4 % Consolidated total 9.6 % 13.0 %





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,207 $ 133,146 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,612 75,563 Amortization of deferred financing costs 84 84 Forgiveness of a liability — (7,346 ) Share-based compensation 4,617 4,281 Accretion on environmental contingencies 403 566 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 694 647 Deferred income taxes 81 733 Other 36 (954 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves 4,517 (3,117 ) Inventories (3,570 ) (4,821 ) Rental merchandise in service 23,900 (7,606 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 3,669 (2,346 ) Accounts payable (17,846 ) (5,725 ) Accrued liabilities 5,246 (9,931 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 1,782 26,265 Net cash provided by operating activities 205,432 199,439 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,098 ) (2,379 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (91,155 ) (88,198 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 261 238 Net cash used in investing activities (131,992 ) (90,339 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 75 49 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,423 ) (1,678 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (21,745 ) (20,953 ) Payment of cash dividends (11,159 ) (6,204 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,252 ) (28,786 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,276 ) (1,416 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 35,912 78,898 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 385,341 270,512 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 421,253 $ 349,410