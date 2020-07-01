Analyst Hub Launches New Independent Research Provider Sankey Research, Led by Veteran Oil Analyst Paul Sankey

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced the launch of Sankey Research (www.sankeyresearch.com) and its addition to the Analyst Hub platform. Led by consistently highly-ranked oil analyst, Paul Sankey, the research shop will cover the oil & gas industries and aspires to cover the extended horizontal of oil-related businesses, as well as trading and consultancy services in the oil vertical.

Sankey brings nearly 30 years of experience in the oil industry to his new firm and is well known for publishing the popular daily notes for energy investors “Morning Sankey” and “Sunday Sankey”. He has been consistently recognized as a top analyst by Institutional Investor, Greenwich Associates and Bloomberg. Sankey has been a Managing Director covering oil at Deutsche Bank, Wolfe Research and most recently, Mizuho. Before his time on Wall Street, Sankey worked as an oil consultant for Wood Mackenzie, and began his career covering oil for the International Energy Agency (IEA) after graduating from Manchester University.

Styling himself as the “analyst as activist”, seeing a “Renaissance in US E&P” from improved corporate governance and strategy, Sankey was the first major analyst to call for negative oil prices when COVID-19 began impacting world markets. He is known for tagging the premium oil company EOG Resources as “The Apple of Oil”, ExxonMobil as “The Big Unit” and the past decade of US refining success “The Diamond Age of refining”.

“It is a privilege to cover oil on Wall Street, and I am thrilled at the greater freedom and flexibility that being a fully independent analyst will allow,” commented Sankey. “With Analyst Hub, I can give analysis and investor service my full attention, thanks to the platform’s complete operational support and established compliance framework.”

Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top sell-side analysts go into business on their own to provide institutional investors with independent insights and analysis. Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub’s sales-first orientation sets up analysts for success by helping them secure and service clients, and then scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

“We are thrilled to be launching Sankey Research and adding an industry star like Paul to the Analyst Hub platform,” said Mike Kronenberg, co-founder and CEO of Analyst Hub. “Paul’s expertise and experience in the oil industry are unbeatable, and we’re excited to help him focus on providing unparalleled insight to investors while our team handles all sales, compliance and back office operations.”

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 200 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

