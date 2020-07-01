Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun named one of the top 50 brand marketers in APAC

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun has been named one of the top 50 most influential and purposeful marketers in Asia-Pacific, by industry leading publication, Campaign. Sun is recognized as the only finalist from OTA, among the marketing elites from different industries, such as Coca-Cola, Alibaba and Google.

Sun joined Trip.com Group in 2010 and currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer. Sun has a wide remit looking after digital marketing, brand marketing, destination marketing, content marketing, advertising as well as public affairs.

To say 2020 is a tough year for online travel agencies such as Trip.com Group would be an understatement. Like many industries, the travel industry has suffered substantially from the impact of COVID-19 with border restrictions in place and air travel grinding to a holt. However, this unprecedented global pandemic did not deter Sun, instead he threw all of his energy into efforts to revive the travel industry.

Sun launched a 'travel revival plan' in China in March, with RMB 1 billion (US$141 million) committed by Trip.com Group. And when China eased the travel ban in late April, Sun shifted the brand's efforts towards matching pent-up consumer demand for travel after being stuck at home for over four months. Trip.com Group also started online streaming from March, promoting domestic travel along with local products. With a series of marketing events that included asking their Chairman to do livestreaming wearing a wig, Trip.com Group found an innovative way of getting back into the limelight.

Sun didn’t stop there. Last week Trip.com Group announced a range of new initiatives to reinvigorate travel, as part of its online “Travel On” launch event. Trip.com Group was joined by more than 70 representatives from over 200 industry partners for the launch of the industry-wide initiative, which attracted an audience of over 1 million viewers worldwide.

“I’m humbled to feature in this top 50 list alongside some of the very best marketers in APAC.” said Sun. “It has certainly been a challenging year so far but I hope our Travel On initiative will help play a part in reviving the industry. Initial results show we’re making a big difference with not only strong sales from our discounted hotels, flights and attractions, but we’re also offering the consumer peace of mind with flexible advance bookings and new safety standards.”

Sun’s inclusion in Campaign’s top 50 most influential and purposeful marketers in APAC is just one of many industry recognitions in recent years. In 2017 Sun was awarded the Annual Influential Figure at the Great Wall Awards, in 2018 the Xi’an government granted Sun Consultant for the travel development of Xi’an, and last year Sun was named Innovative Figure of Ecological Forces by Harvard Business Review China and Tencent Marketing Institute.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07b2dcfc-1101-43bd-a076-67236901b5dd

For further information, please contact Trip.com Group PR pr@trip.com Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455