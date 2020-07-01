Statement by the Canadian Steel Producers Association on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the coming into force of the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Catherine Cobden, President of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) released the following statement: 

“The CSPA congratulates the Canadian, US and Mexican governments on the entry into force of the historic CUSMA agreement.”

“CUSMA sets a strong and mutually beneficial foundation for ongoing free and fair trade in North America.  It is an important agreement for the North American steel industry, its workforce and its customers. Canadian steel producers will benefit from the agreement given our deeply integrated supply chains and markets across North America.  The agreement will strengthen the industry’s competitiveness, manufacturing supply chains, and improve on the terms of the original NAFTA.”

“Canadian steel producers stand ready to work with our governments, supply chains and our customers to ensure the success of the new agreement.  The North American steel industry is prepared to supply steel to our customers to meet their needs.”

ABOUT THE CANADIAN STEEL PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada’s primary steel industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada’s economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction and transportation sectors.

