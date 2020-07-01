Cowen announces €3.4 million investment in 15 aquaculture enterprises

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Barry Cowen T.D. today announced €3.4 million in new investment by 15 aquaculture enterprises, with his Department’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme providing grants of €1,282,277.

Minister Cowen said, “I am delighted to announce the approval of a €3.4 million investment by 15 aquaculture enterprises with €1.3 million support from my Department’s EMFF Programme. The latest investments are aimed at boosting production at oyster, mussel and salmon sites around our coast. It is heartening to see this continuing confidence in the future by these ambitious aquaculture enterprises. While recent months were challenging for many aquaculture businesses, the overall trend has been one of growing world demand for our seafood products.”

As SMEs, most of the aquaculture businesses received grants of 40% towards the cost of their investments, with one non-SME receiving 30%, a new entrant to the sector receiving 50% and one investment in organic certification also receiving 50%. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union and are subject to terms and conditions.

Ireland’s EMFF Operational Programme 2014-2020 was adopted by the European Commission in December 2015 and launched in January 2016 by the then Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The Programme provides €240m in funding to the seafood sector (fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing) over the period 2014 to 2020. The Programme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Two support schemes are available to the aquaculture sector to help achieve the aims of the National Strategic Plan for Sustainable Aquaculture Development. The Plan is seeking to sustainably grow production by 45,000 tonnes. The Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme supports capital investment by licensed aquaculture enterprises to sustainably grow production and reduce environmental impact of aquaculture. The Knowledge Gateway Scheme promotes and supports innovation, technological development and disease management in the aquaculture sector.

Grant approvals - Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme

Beneficiary Location Project Total Investment EMFF Grant Rate Derrylea Holdings Galway Organic Certification of Farmed Atlantic Salmon €7,500 €3,750 50% Sliogéisc Inisheane Teoranta Donegal Capacity increase in oyster seed production €28,723 €11,489 40% Feirm Farriage Oileán Chliara Teoranta Donegal Phase 3: Installation of grid frames and construction of Aquaculture Workboat €761,595 €228,478 30% Glenn Hunter Sligo Construction of an oyster handling facility €68,747 €34,373 50% Ocean Farm Ltd Donegal Phase 3: Upgrade of salmon farm technology €1,261,663 €504,665 40% Skipper Shellfish Ltd Kerry Phase 2: Increase capacity of oyster farm €25,876 €10,350 40% Northern Bay Oyster Ltd Donegal Increase capacity of oyster farm €29,670 €11,868 40% Mulroy Bay Mussels Ltd Donegal Investment in new handling equipment €75,900 € 30,360 40% Killary Fjord Shellfish Ltd Galway Upgrade of rope mussel farm to continuous longline system €17,120 €6,848 40% Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd Waterford Phase 2: Increase capacity of oyster farm €606,815 €242,726 40% Oceanic Organic Oysters Ltd Donegal Phase 2: Increase capacity on oyster farm €183,145 €73,258 40% Rosmoney Shellfish Ltd Mayo Increase capacity of oyster farm €124,980 €49,992 40% Seastream Ltd Mayo Purchase of smolt feeding system €60,000 €24,000 40% Rodeen Fish Farms Ltd Cork Phase 3: Introduction of continuous rope mussel system €83,197 €33,278 40% Seal Harbour Enterprises Ltd Cork Phase 3: Upgrade of rope mussel equipment € 42,100 €16,840 40% Total: €3,377,031 €1,282,277

Date Released: 01 July 2020