Cowen announces €3.4 million investment in 15 aquaculture enterprises
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Barry Cowen T.D. today announced €3.4 million in new investment by 15 aquaculture enterprises, with his Department’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme providing grants of €1,282,277.
Minister Cowen said, “I am delighted to announce the approval of a €3.4 million investment by 15 aquaculture enterprises with €1.3 million support from my Department’s EMFF Programme. The latest investments are aimed at boosting production at oyster, mussel and salmon sites around our coast. It is heartening to see this continuing confidence in the future by these ambitious aquaculture enterprises. While recent months were challenging for many aquaculture businesses, the overall trend has been one of growing world demand for our seafood products.”
As SMEs, most of the aquaculture businesses received grants of 40% towards the cost of their investments, with one non-SME receiving 30%, a new entrant to the sector receiving 50% and one investment in organic certification also receiving 50%. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union and are subject to terms and conditions.
Note to Editors:
Ireland’s EMFF Operational Programme 2014-2020 was adopted by the European Commission in December 2015 and launched in January 2016 by the then Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The Programme provides €240m in funding to the seafood sector (fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing) over the period 2014 to 2020. The Programme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.
Two support schemes are available to the aquaculture sector to help achieve the aims of the National Strategic Plan for Sustainable Aquaculture Development. The Plan is seeking to sustainably grow production by 45,000 tonnes. The Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme supports capital investment by licensed aquaculture enterprises to sustainably grow production and reduce environmental impact of aquaculture. The Knowledge Gateway Scheme promotes and supports innovation, technological development and disease management in the aquaculture sector.
Grant approvals - Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme
|
Beneficiary
|
Location
|
Project
|
Total Investment
|
EMFF Grant
|
Rate
|
Derrylea Holdings
|
Galway
|
Organic Certification of Farmed Atlantic Salmon
|
€7,500
|
€3,750
|
50%
|
Sliogéisc Inisheane Teoranta
|
Donegal
|
Capacity increase in oyster seed production
|
€28,723
|
€11,489
|
40%
|
Feirm Farriage Oileán Chliara Teoranta
|
Donegal
|
Phase 3: Installation of grid frames and construction of Aquaculture Workboat
|
€761,595
|
€228,478
|
30%
|
Glenn Hunter
|
Sligo
|
Construction of an oyster handling facility
|
€68,747
|
€34,373
|
50%
|
Ocean Farm Ltd
|
Donegal
|
Phase 3: Upgrade of salmon farm technology
|
€1,261,663
|
€504,665
|
40%
|
Skipper Shellfish Ltd
|
Kerry
|
Phase 2: Increase capacity of oyster farm
|
€25,876
|
€10,350
|
40%
|
Northern Bay Oyster Ltd
|
Donegal
|
Increase capacity of oyster farm
|
€29,670
|
€11,868
|
40%
|
Mulroy Bay Mussels Ltd
|
Donegal
|
Investment in new handling equipment
|
€75,900
|
€ 30,360
|
40%
|
Killary Fjord Shellfish Ltd
|
Galway
|
Upgrade of rope mussel farm to continuous longline system
|
€17,120
|
€6,848
|
40%
|
Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd
|
Waterford
|
Phase 2: Increase capacity of oyster farm
|
€606,815
|
€242,726
|
40%
|
Oceanic Organic Oysters Ltd
|
Donegal
|
Phase 2: Increase capacity on oyster farm
|
€183,145
|
€73,258
|
40%
|
Rosmoney Shellfish Ltd
|
Mayo
|
Increase capacity of oyster farm
|
€124,980
|
€49,992
|
40%
|
Seastream Ltd
|
Mayo
|
Purchase of smolt feeding system
|
€60,000
|
€24,000
|
40%
|
Rodeen Fish Farms Ltd
|
Cork
|
Phase 3: Introduction of continuous rope mussel system
|
€83,197
|
€33,278
|
40%
|
Seal Harbour Enterprises Ltd
|
Cork
|
Phase 3: Upgrade of rope mussel equipment
|
€ 42,100
|
€16,840
|
40%
|
Total:
|
|
|
€3,377,031
|
€1,282,277
|
ENDS
Date Released: 01 July 2020