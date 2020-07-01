VSP SHAFTSBURY ARREST- POGUE - LARCENY/ POSS STOLEN PROP/ SALE STOLEN PROP

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302118/ 20B302124

TROOPER: TROOPER TOM STANGE / SERGEANT LUKE HALL

STATION: SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: JUNE 30, 2020

LOCATION: BUCK HILL ROAD, SHAFTSBURY (VT)/ MANCHESTER (VT)

ACCUSED: JUSTIN POGUE (25)

VIOLATIONS: LARCENY

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

SALE OF STOLEN PROPERTY (ATTEMPTED)

VICTIMS: DONALD AMOROSO (42)

LOCTION: SHAFTSBURY (VT)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 30, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers received a theft complaint from a residence on Buck Hill Road in Shaftsbury (VT). While investigating, Troopers learned several cordless power tool batteries and a charger had been stolen from a construction site. Further investigation resulted in Troopers identifying the individual who stole the items as Justin Pogue (25).

Troopers later located Pogue in Manchester (VT). Pogue was found to be in possession of the stolen property and was attempting to sell the items to a third party at the time of his arrest.

Troopers took Pogue into custody and transported him to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Pogue was ultimately released with a citation ordering him to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on November 9, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 9, 2020 @ 0815 hours

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov