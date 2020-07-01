Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,105 in the last 365 days.

VSP SHAFTSBURY ARREST- POGUE - LARCENY/ POSS STOLEN PROP/ SALE STOLEN PROP

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE                             

               

CASE#:                                20B302118/ 20B302124

TROOPER:                           TROOPER TOM STANGE / SERGEANT LUKE HALL                                                         

STATION:                           SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS                       

CONTACT#:                        (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME:                       JUNE 30, 2020

LOCATION:                        BUCK HILL ROAD, SHAFTSBURY (VT)/ MANCHESTER (VT)       

                                               

ACCUSED:                           JUSTIN POGUE (25)

 

VIOLATIONS:                     LARCENY

                                                POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

                                                SALE OF STOLEN PROPERTY (ATTEMPTED)      

                                               

 

VICTIMS:                            DONALD AMOROSO (42)

LOCTION:                            SHAFTSBURY (VT)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 30, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers received a theft complaint from a residence on Buck Hill Road in Shaftsbury (VT).  While investigating, Troopers learned several cordless power tool batteries and a charger had been stolen from a construction site.  Further investigation resulted in Troopers identifying the individual who stole the items as Justin Pogue (25). 

 

Troopers later located Pogue in Manchester (VT).  Pogue was found to be in possession of the stolen property and was attempting to sell the items to a third party at the time of his arrest.

 

Troopers took Pogue into custody and transported him to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  Pogue was ultimately released with a citation ordering him to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on November 9, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 9, 2020 @ 0815 hours

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP SHAFTSBURY ARREST- POGUE - LARCENY/ POSS STOLEN PROP/ SALE STOLEN PROP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.