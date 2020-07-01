Announcements & New Items | Nebraska Department of Education

This is where we share the latest news about what’s going on with early childhood in Nebraska.

Launch of New Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System (NECPRS).

The Office of Early Childhood is excited to announce the launch of the newly redesigned NECPRS. We received feedback from users across the state and the new site launched on June 29th, 2020.

Some of the new features include:

New URL: necprs.ne.gov (existing users can log in with their existing email address and password)

Mobile friendly design

User friendly navigation and “help” tutorials

Updated Training Calendar

Improved certificate upload

Shareable link to your training history

Improved program management for Directors/Owners Invite employees to create NECPRS accounts Share relevant training opportunities with staff Add training certificates to employee records Monitor Step Up to Quality progress



Log in or sign up at NECPRS.NE.GOV

Spring Results Matter Observations

Due to the extenuating circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the NDE Office of Early Childhood is cancelling all remaining Results Matter CLASS and ECERS-3 observations for spring. These observations will not be rescheduled during the spring semester.

The NDE is closely monitoring federal guidance surrounding the reporting of child outcome data and will send out communication as it relates to checkpoint data as soon as that information is available in conjunction with the Office of Special Education.

Click here for the latest info on spring checkpoints (updated 4/10/20)

In the meantime, continue to focus on the best ways to support children and families as we navigate extended breaks from school.

You may refer to our resources for families during this time:

Thanks for all you’re doing to support children and their families as this is definitely going to be a hard transition for them.

Resources for Learning at Home

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Office of Early Childhood is working to ensure that as school districts are making decisions about school closures, young children and their families have the necessary resources to continue the learning process at home. Many school districts are preparing ways for K-12 students to participate in e-learning activities. The NDE Office of Early Childhood wants to consistently send messaging to families that encourages them to support their child’s learning through frequent, authentic interactions with adults and their environment. To support school districts in providing e-learning activities, please consult this guidance from the National P-3 Center to ensure a focus on child development and equity. Furthermore, the NDE Office of Early Childhood has compiled a list of resources for families to support their child’s learning during an extended break from school.

Get the resources!

The Preschool Post

The Preschool Post is an e-newsletter that will be sent out bimonthly during the school year (August-May). It is a collaborative effort between the NDE Office of Early Childhood and Office of Special Education, developed to provide educators and administrators with helpful updates, information and technical assistance to continue high-quality early education in Nebraska.

Contract Opportunities

Coaching

The Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood is recruiting individuals to join a cadre of Step Up to Quality coaches. Coaching is an interactive process based on a collaborative relationship. It is intentionally designed to promote sustainable growth in the attitudes, skills and knowledge to effectively implement best practices for the optimal development of young children and their families. Through observation, discussion, and reflection the coach promotes the other person’s ability to grow toward identified goals. EC Coaches collaborate with administrators, staff, family members, and caregivers who intervene directly with children in group care, early education, and/or home settings. Learn more about the qualifications and how to apply below.

Step Up to Quality Coach Qualifications

Observing

The Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood is recruiting individuals to join a cadre of early childhood professionals to conduct observations for Step Up to Quality in community child care programs, family child care homes, school district programs, Head Start programs and for Results Matter in public school district early childhood programs. Learn more about the qualifications and how to apply below.

Call for Observers