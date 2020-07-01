Online Training Opportunities | Nebraska Department of Education

The following training is hosted through the NDE Digital Learning Center. Start by pre-registering (forms below). Once accepted into the course you will be provided with login info to access/complete training.

First Connections

First Connections is a multifaceted, comprehensive telecommunications project offering education about infants and toddlers to teachers, caregivers, and parents across the state of Nebraska and beyond.

First Connections is designed to make exemplary technology-based training opportunities available to early childhood care and education personnel working with infants and toddlers, including those with special needs, primarily in home-based child care. The argument for high-quality child care is strengthened by recent research that highlights the importance of early environmental experiences on the developing infant’s brain and ultimately on the child’s overall development. Specifically, this research stresses the importance of positive responsive caregiver-child interaction on the young child’s cognitive and psychosocial development.

First Connections is available at a cost of $25

School Age Connections

School Age Connections is a comprehensive, interactive, Internet-based set of modules providing information about working with school-age children. The training is designed to assist providers in the development and implementation of school-age programming for before and after school, during non-school days, and during summer vacation. There 3 modules covering a wide range of topics, and each contains a wealth of information, interactive activities, and a review, as well as links to additional resources.

Each module is proctored by an experienced instructor. The instructor will review the work of each participant and will inform NDE to send a certificate of completion when the module has been satisfactorily completed. Each module will provide five (5) hours of in-service credit (for Nebraska participants).

School Age Connections is available at a cost of $10.00 per module.

Step Up to Quality Orientation

The Step Up to Quality orientation is your first step on the path to quality.

The online orientation is designed to inform participants of the following:

The history of Step Up to Quality

Program goals, supports and benefits

Introduction to the Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System (NECPRS)

An overview of Steps 1-5

The Step Up to Quality online orientation is available for free and provides 1.5 hours of in-service credit.

Prepare to Care: Health and Safety Training

This training provides a general overview of Nebraska’s health and safety standards. This training is designed for all applicants who are applying for licensure, and their staff as well as all license exempt child care providers who receive subsidy payment.

Safe and Healthy Environment

Safe and Healthy Children

Preparing for Emergencies

