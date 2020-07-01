Early Childhood Training Center | Nebraska Department of Education

The Early Childhood Training Center, part of the Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Early Childhood, provides the state leadership for the Early Learning Connection, Nebraska’s early childhood professional development system. Together with the seven regional Early Learning Connection partnerships, an array of professional development options are accessible to early childhood teachers and caregivers from child care, Head Start, school-based early learning programs, to parents, child development experts, those who teach teachers and others who touch children’s and families’ lives.

The early childhood professional development infrastructure is supported through the following:

The regional Early Learning Connection Partnerships, grant-funded through the Nebraska Department of Education, offer the primary delivery of professional development activities.

Specialized training series’,are designed by the Early Childhood Training Center staff and consultants. They require trainers who are certified for delivery of the training curriculum.

A Web-based calendar of early childhood and school-age (out of school-time) offers a searchable calendar of training opportunities statewide so can select a location near you.

Information and media materials are available to promote information sharing and skill-building of early childhood professionals and parents.

Child care selection assistance are available services to Nebraskans.

Early Learning Connection for Quality Portfolio is an introduction to child care staff in centers and home to engage in professional development, reflective activities and program quality improvement projects.

Professional development to support the statewide implementation of Results Matter is designed to enhance the skills of those implementing active learning curriculum, conducting authentic assessment and using the on-line assessment management systems.

Follow this link to further information about the Early Learning Connection.

For information about training opportunities, contact the Early Childhood Training Center, 402-557-6880.