TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnson City

At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 7:00 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated male subject at a home in the 900 block of McArthur Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man who was standing in the middle of the street. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. At some point during the encounter, the man reportedly pointed the gun at officers resulting in one officer firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.