Attorney General Ken Paxton today gave this statement following the United States Supreme Court’s decision holding a provision in the Montana Constitution that prohibits the state from providing aid to religious entities—known as a Blaine Amendment—violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. At issue in the case was whether a program created to provide tuition assistance to parents who send their children to private schools was constitutional; the Court concluded these programs are protected by the First Amendment:

“This is a fantastic victory, not just for school choice, but for religious liberty. I applaud the Supreme Court for correctly deciding that Montana’s no-aid provision unjustly barred religious schools from public benefits. The intolerant rule, which was based on nothing but religious affiliation, blatantly infringed constitutional religious liberties. Government must respect the closely-held religious beliefs of its constituents.”

Read a copy of the opinion here.