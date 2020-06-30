Public input sought on proposed Fergus County conservation easement

Fish & Wildlife

Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on a scoping document that will lead to a proposed conservation easement on 2,250 acres in northern Fergus County near Denton.

FWP is inviting the public to identify issues and concerns on the property known as the Everson Bench Conservation Easement.

The property owned by Keith Glass consists of cropland and sagebrush-grassland. Most notably, it provides access to approximately 9,000 acres of DNRC and the BLM’s Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument lands, which currently have no legal access. The property is in deer/elk hunting district 426 and antelope hunting district 471.

The primary objectives of this proposed conservation easement are to provide perpetual year-round public access to the property and its adjoining 9,000 acres of public land, maintain the conservation values of the property, and keep the land in private ownership while maintaining agriculture as the primary land use.

The scoping document can be seen on the FWP website at: http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/publicScoping/pn_0019.html

Printed copies are available at the FWP Region 4 office at 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405; and the FWP Lewistown office, at 333 Airport Road.

The comment period is June 24-July 15. Comments received will help FWP determine public interest, identify issues that would require further analysis and may provide insight for refining the proposal or for additional alternatives.

Submit written comments: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Everson Bench Conservation Easement Proposal, 333 Airport Rd, Lewistown, MT 59457; or, email comments to sandersen@mt.gov Attn: Everson Bench Conservation Easement Proposal.