‘The New Bear Aware’ and ‘Why We Don’t Call It Spelunking’ programs to be held at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Tue Jun 30 16:29:21 MDT 2020

Whitehall – Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a weekend of free programs, with offerings on Friday, July 10, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

Do you camp, hike or backpack? Trail run or mountain bike? Fish or trail ride? If you do, join us for an update on the latest in bear awareness. Bill and Marti Cook will describe new, state-of-the-art bear safety products and the latest research on defense against bear attacks. They will also be demonstrating how to use bear spray effectively, something especially useful to know during cub season.

This is the eighth presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speaker Series, which will continue each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

Bill and Marti Cook are longtime volunteers at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Montana WILD education center in Helena. They have presented bear awareness trainings on the Hi-Line, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and throughout Southwest Montana. Bill once worked for the Montana Bear Education Working Group and has written bear safety curricula. Both Bill and Marti are experienced hikers and backpackers.

On Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m., find out “Why We Don’t Call It Spelunking” at this ranger program. The sport of caving goes deep—literally. In this talk, learn what separates the cavers from the spelunkers, see what gear and planning goes into a caving expedition, hear wild tales from under the earth, and find out how you can get started caving yourself.

Visitors to both events must keep in mind social distancing guidelines and in cases where these guidelines are difficult to meet or where spacing is not practical, visitors should wear masks.

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541, or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/.