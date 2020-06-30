California Entrepreneur Krishen Iyer Launches MAIS Consulting Group

Krishen Iyer, Founder of MAIS Consulting

Krishen Iyer, the founder of Managed Benefits Services, a marketing and consulting firm, recently founded a new company called MAIS Consulting Group.

ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California based marketing expert and entrepreneur, Krishen Iyer recently launched MAIS Consulting Services, a comprehensive consulting group that offers marketing and contracting services. MAIS aims to help companies identify gaps and opportunities by creating a comprehensive project plan with timelines, objectives, and a schedule in place. The company's main focus is to assist with contracting, marketing, company policy, and strategy.

Krishen Iyer is an entrepreneur based out of Encinitas and Southern California. He has had over 18 years of experience in insurance, marketing, consulting, and contracting. Over the years, Iyer has worked hands-on with small businesses, insurance professionals, and larger organizations to assist with their marketing efforts.

MAIS Consulting was formed after the founder, Krishen Iyer sold Managed Benefits Services, a leading company that specialized in providing consulting and marketing services within the insurance industry. After Iyer sold his company, he created MAIS Consulting after recognizing the need for contracting services. MIAS is helping to spearhead growth, improve marketing campaign management, and improve the customer service experience.

Although MAIS Consulting specializes in providing marketing and contracting services, the company can also provide clarity on company policies. They offer consulting services that will address any concerns business owners may have over TCPA policies, internal practices, or procedures. MAIS works to improve internal communications too. It offers an executive company-wide approach with an experienced team of professionals to empower their clients from all over the country.

With a long track record of incredible growth, Krishen Iyer continues to change companies for the better. "Our ramp-up process is designed to empower your team and outfit them with the tools they need to succeed. Talk to us today about how we can support your growth, improve margins, add consumers to your pipeline, and put you on a solid track to success and profit,” says Krishen Iyer, the Founder and CEO of MAIS Consulting.